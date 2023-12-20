"This is ARMAGEDDON in the U.S. and Biden isn't doing anything to stop it" | Redacted News

We've been tracking massive migrant caravans at entry points across South America and they are heading right for the U.S. southern border. Overnight officials saw the LARGEST influx of illegal immigrants in a single day. Investigative Journalist Michael Yon joins us from El Salavador at one of these entry points.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.