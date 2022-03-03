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Our call to holiness, and how to become saints where we're at.
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12 views • March 03, 2022
Members of the CMCS-Team (Frank Casella, Terry Shelley, and Oscar Griffin, Jr.) chat with Father Ryan Brady, who will be the Keynote for th 2022 Bishop Perry Chicago Catholic Men's Forum. The topic for the event is Authentic Christianity Lived, and Fr. Ryan talks here about our call to holiness, and how to become saints where we're at.
Tickets and Registration at https://www.cmcsmen.net/registration
Tickets and Registration at https://www.cmcsmen.net/registration
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