Video found on YT, description on video first.

China's Ministry of National Defense: The United States is the biggest source of chaos that exacerbates regional tensions and disrupts regional peace and stability On the afternoon of February 23, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. The spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, Colonel Tan Kefei, answered questions from reporters. Question: According to reports, during US Secretary of Defense Austin's recent visit to the Philippines, the two sides agreed to set up four additional military bases in the Philippines for use by the US military and restart joint patrols in the South China Sea. what opinions do the Chinese have on this issue? Tan Kefei: China pays close attention to the above-mentioned developments and is concerned about them. We have always maintained that defense and security cooperation between relevant countries should be conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability and should not target or harm the interests of third parties. The United States constantly seeks to strengthen its military deployment in the region and engage in camp confrontation, which will only create more trust deficits and tense confrontations. This also proves that the United States is the most dangerous factor and the biggest source of chaos that exacerbates regional tensions and disrupts regional peace and stability. It is hoped that countries in the region will see clearly the true purpose of the United States to maintain its hegemony so as not to be dragged into the wrong path of group confrontation and a zero-sum game by the United States.



"We demand that the U.S. stop selling arms to Taiwan, stop military contact with Taiwan, stop meddling in the Taiwan question and exacerbating tensions across the Taiwan Straits," said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense in response to Biden's approval of $619 million in weapons to Taiwan which includes missiles for F16s. Source: CGTN

