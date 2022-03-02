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Grand Jury Day 3 - PCR Test (English) -- See Notes Speakers Time Slots. (Don't miss 3:19:51)!
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2 views • March 02, 2022
Many POWERFUL witnesses! Don't miss Dr. Ardis (3:19:51) ! Don't miss the others either!
Video Source --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-3-en-online:7
More informtion: https://www.grand-jury.net OR https://www.dropbox.com/sh/khgl0gwwfeodl9u/AAAWiQB5aRk66UeyPCiSssfja
Transcript of day 1:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/khgl0gwwfeodl9u/AAAWiQB5aRk66UeyPCiSssfja
Time Stamps of Speakers in Day 3 PCR video:
00:13
▪︎ Introduction
00:55
▪︎ Judge Rui Fonseca e Castro, 🇵🇹Portugal: Summary of the 2nd day
07:38
▪︎ Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, 🇨🇭Switzerland
25:55
Ana Garner, attorney at law, USA
29:14
Virginie de Araujo Recchia, attorney at law, France
30:13
Dr. Mike Yeadon
44:05
▪︎ Prof. Ulrike Kämmerer, 🇩🇪Germany
1:14:30
Drosten and the CT value
1:29:21
Prof. Dr. Dolores Cahill, Molecular Biologist, 🇮🇪Ireland
1:31:44
▪︎ Dr. Soňa Peková, Molecular Biologist, 🇨🇿Czech Republic
2:13:28
2:13:43
▪︎ Dr. Bryan Ardis, Texas, 🇺🇲USA: Remdesivir causes kidney, liver and heart failure
(for details see below🔽 under "Show n replies")
3:19:51
▪︎ John O'Looney, Funeral Director, UK
3:28:00
3:28:42
⁉️90 minutes later?⁉️
3:29:38
3:44:16
▪︎ Dr. Shankara Chetty, general physician, 🇿🇦South Africa
4:49:55
▪︎ Dr. Mike Yeadon, 🇬🇧UK
4:58:42
▪︎ Ending
Video Source --> https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-3-en-online:7
More informtion: https://www.grand-jury.net OR https://www.dropbox.com/sh/khgl0gwwfeodl9u/AAAWiQB5aRk66UeyPCiSssfja
Transcript of day 1:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/khgl0gwwfeodl9u/AAAWiQB5aRk66UeyPCiSssfja
Time Stamps of Speakers in Day 3 PCR video:
00:13
▪︎ Introduction
00:55
▪︎ Judge Rui Fonseca e Castro, 🇵🇹Portugal: Summary of the 2nd day
07:38
▪︎ Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, 🇨🇭Switzerland
25:55
Ana Garner, attorney at law, USA
29:14
Virginie de Araujo Recchia, attorney at law, France
30:13
Dr. Mike Yeadon
44:05
▪︎ Prof. Ulrike Kämmerer, 🇩🇪Germany
1:14:30
Drosten and the CT value
1:29:21
Prof. Dr. Dolores Cahill, Molecular Biologist, 🇮🇪Ireland
1:31:44
▪︎ Dr. Soňa Peková, Molecular Biologist, 🇨🇿Czech Republic
2:13:28
2:13:43
▪︎ Dr. Bryan Ardis, Texas, 🇺🇲USA: Remdesivir causes kidney, liver and heart failure
(for details see below🔽 under "Show n replies")
3:19:51
▪︎ John O'Looney, Funeral Director, UK
3:28:00
3:28:42
⁉️90 minutes later?⁉️
3:29:38
3:44:16
▪︎ Dr. Shankara Chetty, general physician, 🇿🇦South Africa
4:49:55
▪︎ Dr. Mike Yeadon, 🇬🇧UK
4:58:42
▪︎ Ending
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