2025-11-27 the man whom God found, and worked His work in him
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
133 views • 1 day ago

2025-11-27  the man whom God found, and worked His work in him

(I like this lady, I will probably upload some other key videos she has made here. Reword the video though...as, not the man who hit rock bottom and found himself. No man can find himself, we are lost, and it doesn't help if a man keeps rebuilding himself, it doesn't work, because God is the One destroying us, we just don't understand that in our spirit yet, and no one in the fake churches will teach that.    

So, lets reword this, as...........the man whom the Lord broke, and the man who now understands that His strength and His everything is not found in himself, nor is it in a man to determine his own steps or direct his own life...all those ways lead to death...  But, this man knows that God is His all...now...and that in all steps, he will follow the guidance of the Father....


if you preface the video like that, then listen to her, replacing her words in that mind frame, and I think she paints a good picture of what the man of God is towards His end......completion? maybe a better word. And, would you say dangerous? I wouldn't describe as dangerous....just grounded, firmly grounded in what HE has learned from the Father, and un-willing to stray away from that, because HE knows now where life is............at Thy right hand....yes Father, bless You Father, praise You Father.

Keywords
godwisdommangroundedhusbandredemptionsurepath of life
