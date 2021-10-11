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Dietary Methanol and Autism - Dr Ralph Walton and Dr Woodrow C. Monte suspect Aspartame consumption
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64 views • October 11, 2021
Link to pdf/study by Dr Ralph Walton and Dr Woodrow C. Monte: Dietary Methanol and Autism
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279884117_Dietary_methanol_and_autism
Abstract of the study mentioned in the video by doctors with a vested interest in results:
'Associations of artificially sweetened beverage intake with disease recurrence and mortality in stage III colon cancer: Results from CALGB 89803 (Alliance)'
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30024889/
Visit the artificial sweetener awareness blog:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
View the comic: https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/aspartame-eye-emergency
Feel free to download this video, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Compiled by Avalina Kreska
Graphics: Pixton.com
Narrators: wellsaidlabs.com
Music: purple-planet.com
Sound effect: bbc.co.uk Copyright BBC 2021
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279884117_Dietary_methanol_and_autism
Abstract of the study mentioned in the video by doctors with a vested interest in results:
'Associations of artificially sweetened beverage intake with disease recurrence and mortality in stage III colon cancer: Results from CALGB 89803 (Alliance)'
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30024889/
Visit the artificial sweetener awareness blog:
https://artificialsweetenerawareness.blogspot.com/
View the comic: https://kreskafiction.wixsite.com/artificial/aspartame-eye-emergency
Feel free to download this video, embed and distribute for non-commercial purposes.
Compiled by Avalina Kreska
Graphics: Pixton.com
Narrators: wellsaidlabs.com
Music: purple-planet.com
Sound effect: bbc.co.uk Copyright BBC 2021
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