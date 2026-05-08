Markets look rigged, says Tucker Carlson of oil & gold pricing - clip

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Markets look rigged, says Tucker Carlson of oil & gold pricing
Gold, oil and other commodities have stayed far lower than you would rationally expect them to stay amid the Strait of Hormuz turmoil, says Tucker Carlson.
If markets were “behaving rationally in a free way,” he says, certain commodities’ prices, including oil, gold, should have gone up a lot more than they have.
It's fake, rigged, he insists.