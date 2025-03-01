Gardening is My Passion! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a week! I went to the garden center to pick up things for my lower terrace raised bed, as well as seed potatoes and strawberry plants. And I finally finished removing the upper terrace raised by, sifted the soil, and filled at least 56 grow bags and containers with the removed soil. 😅
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll