WORLD WAR C - Docsfair Documentary (english subtitles)
73 views
Vari3dad3S
Published 2 months ago |

It is war. War against an invisible enemy that is arguably not as deadly as we are told. The world is changing rapidly. Disproportionate measures are being taken worldwide that are disrupting the entire society. A dichotomy in society, forced vaccinations and freedom-restricting measures. What have we gotten ourselves into? What about the vaccine? Have we had the worst of it? Or is something much more disturbing still to come...?

https://docsfair.nl/docsfair-the-voice-of-the-people/


Vari3dad3S:

Rumble:  https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee:   https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content 



whowefpfizerruttethe great resetschwabbiontechharari

