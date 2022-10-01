EMERGENCY! This is heading for ALL OUT WAR and Putin knows it. | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Moments ago, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed and delivered the NATO application. Moments earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin officially annexed the four regions of the Donbass. This is heading for WW3.
Mirrored - Redacted
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.