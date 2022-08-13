Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: Brain Damage Caused by COVID Vaccine Injections Is Irrefutable

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https://gnews.org/post/p17ehcde9
The blood brain barrier is being broken by these Spike proteins in the vaccines. Any of the people that say, “I got the shot and I’m just fine.” They’ve got to be looking over their shoulder for years