THURSDAY FULL SHOW 8/25/22 – It’s Official: The Entire Covid/Poison Vax House of Cards Is In FREEFALL COLLAPSE & the Rats Are Leaving the Sinking Ship! TUNE IN NOW

On today’s broadcast, Alex Jones breaks down what Trump needs to do TODAY to denounce the deadly Covid injections to counter the coming establishment’s blame campaign! Also, special guest attorney Tom Renz breaks down his analysis on Fauci’s latest gain-of-function work! DO NOT MISS THIS!

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