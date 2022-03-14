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Ascendant Æthereal Code Full Album HQ
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32 views • March 14, 2022
1. Ascendant - Remains 0:00
2. Ascendant - Existence 6:40
3. Ascendant - Probability 13:23
4. Ascendant - Capacity 20:48
5. Ascendant - Expansion 26:42
6. Ascendant - Alignment 34:54
7. Ascendant - Beams 41:04
8. Ascendant - Matter 47:06
😎Psychedelic fashion, art, jewelry & accessories: https://www.psychedelicmuse.com/shop
#Ascendant #SynphaeraRecords #Psybient #Psychill #Downtempo #Ambient #Chillout
Follow Ascendant:
► Bandcamp: https://ambientascendant.bandcamp.com/
► Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ambientascendant
2. Ascendant - Existence 6:40
3. Ascendant - Probability 13:23
4. Ascendant - Capacity 20:48
5. Ascendant - Expansion 26:42
6. Ascendant - Alignment 34:54
7. Ascendant - Beams 41:04
8. Ascendant - Matter 47:06
😎Psychedelic fashion, art, jewelry & accessories: https://www.psychedelicmuse.com/shop
#Ascendant #SynphaeraRecords #Psybient #Psychill #Downtempo #Ambient #Chillout
Follow Ascendant:
► Bandcamp: https://ambientascendant.bandcamp.com/
► Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ambientascendant
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