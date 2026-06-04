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JFK Started It. Trump Is Finishing It. The Storm Is Here.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John F. Kennedy was not merely a president. He was a visionary who stood against a monolithic, ruthless conspiracy—one that operates through infiltration, subversion, and covert means. On April 27th, 1961, he warned humanity about the very networks that would later silence him. His assassination was not just a tragedy. It was the beginning of an awakening.


The mission never died. It went underground.


Today, the torch has been passed. President Donald J. Trump is Q-plus. The final stage of the plan was always military. A silent war against a satanic cabal entrenched in every level of government, media, and finance. Q drops weren't predictions. They were markers. And where we go one, we go all isn't just a slogan. It is the battle cry for the greatest awakening in human history.


The storm is no longer coming. It has arrived. The arrests. The military tribunals. The return.


Now, the global economy is sliding into an uncontrollable state of stagflation. The Strait of Hormuz blockade—in place since February—has triggered a cascade collapse. Japan is dumping U.S. treasuries. The bond market is imploding. The petrodollar system is shattering permanently. Trillion-dollar losses are materializing on bank balance sheets.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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