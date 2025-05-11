© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky will reject Putin’s proposal in order to stay ALIVE – Ex-Pentagon analyst
💬 “Zelensky does not want to meet alone with Mr. Putin,” Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Pentagon, said. “And I think that if he decides to go ahead and negotiate something, and first of all, I question whether he'll be ALLOWED to do that because of internal politics... I think the Azov* group and his military will rebel,” he emphasized.
💬 “Putin has basically put Zelensky in a really tight position. Between that proverbial rock and hard place,” Maloof stressed.
*Designated as a terrorist group by Russia.