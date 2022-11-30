Johnny's Cash and The Smart Money Nightmare

From Richard D. Hall, Richplanet TV, Episode 300



This film explains the dangers of Smart Money, CBDC and removing cash.

Richard Hall of Rich Planet TV has produced the video below explaining the dangers of smart money, central bank digital currency (“CBDC”) and removing cash. Everyone needs to watch this video. It needs to be shared widely, particularly with those who think blockchain is “private” and will “beat” the system and with younger generations who think cash is or should be made obsolete.

It is vital that every person understands what the proposed changes to the monetary system will mean. The changes, if allowed to happen, could be the most devastating event in our lifetime and potentially the biggest removal of liberty in modern history. NOTE: The news clips in this video are dramatisations using an actor.

This video is featured on Gibraltar Messenger: The Smart Money Nightmare – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/films/the-smart-money-nightmare





