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Distorted Rebel
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1 view • September 24, 2021
Zachary Denman, September 23, 2021
Society teaches us that rebels make the trouble, but its actually the trouble that makes the rebels. A short film on how the Rebel archetype has become distorted in todays world..
New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.
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Film & Music by Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
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Society teaches us that rebels make the trouble, but its actually the trouble that makes the rebels. A short film on how the Rebel archetype has become distorted in todays world..
New Film or Video every Thursday 8pm BST.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Show your support for the films:
https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?business=7MEJHQRNU6KJL&;item_name=Independent+Filmmaker¤cy_code=GBP
Film & Music by Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Follow on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
iTune: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zachary-denman/1218991040
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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