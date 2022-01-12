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COVID19 extermination vaccine Pfizer CEO & Katy Perry throats spread like NWO reptilian hybrid elite
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917 views • January 12, 2022
Satan Lucifer’s Saturn Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet “Black Sun” Satanist reptilian hybrid globalist elite COVID-19 Coronavirus AI “black goo” femtotech nanite 5G remote assassination gene-changing t-Veronica zombie virus Borg vaccine’s Pfizer company CEO is seen with a reptilian neck that spreads out, just like Katy Perry and many other television reporters. After we real Christians had been warning for decades, and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, the religious Christian freak hordes and Illuminati hired-shill pastors continue to remain silent and condone the replacement of humans, and condone in silence the their church pastors and church staff and church elders and church board of directors and church donators who are marrying the 33.3% population of Western feminist nations’ non-humans and giving birth to hybrid children. This is not only cowardly traitors like Judas Iscariot by the religious Christian freak hordes and pastors, but it is a crime against humanity, because they not only redefined hundreds of Bible verses and rebelled against women’s head coverings to stick their middle finger and naked women’s heads up at God in defiance for Jezebel their goddess, and thereby, removing all of God’s protection to bring back all these nephilims and chimeras and fallen angel devils from the abyss, but they condone them replacing the humans with their silence and hiding in fear from getting kidnapped by the CIA and their livers eaten alive by the reptilian hybrid witch elites and sodomized in their Satanist rituals. Expose the Pfizer and Moderna and AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson reptilian hybrids of the fallen angels’ 5,000 year old Atlantis company Umbrella Corporation now, so that everyone frantically comes to try to kill you and every church donator leaves you thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, just like they did to Jesus. After we have shown them many, many videos of cities on other planets, and all the spaceship traffic in space, and even battles taking place in space, people like Doug Riggs are still denying all of the proof and evidence, and covering up everything Satan Lucifer is doing up in space and thousands of other planets, and the farming of human children on Mars and Vergis B and other planets, and millions of mining slaves on Mars, and the child sacrifice on Saturn, and the galactic slave trade, and human body parts black market in space, and everything else he is being mind-controlled to hide and cover up to the 5 billion humans. He can only believe what he is told and not what he discerns by the spirit. Jesus could do thousands of miracles in front of their faces and show them thousands of videos and photos, but they will still not believe, and still not testify to the crowd what Jesus did, and they will still hide all those videos and photos from the 5 billion humans, because they do not want to get killed and lose their reputations and lose church donators. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes and pastors, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are so spiritually dumb and blind that they are not even warning the human homo-sapiens specie populace that 33.3% of their accursed Western feminist nations’ population has been replaced by nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and 70% of their military and police have been infiltrated by the Nazi 5th Reich imperial clone army and android army. They are fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.”
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See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKDNGlcL6I98/
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FKDNGlcL6I98/
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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