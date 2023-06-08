The Great Awakening - Full Documentary
Jun 04, 2023 - Runtime: 1:49:15 - The Great Awakening is the third installment of the Plandemic series. This documentary experience assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what’s really happening in the USA and around the world. The Great Awakening is intended to be a lighthouse to guide us out of the current darkness and into a bright future. Psst. Watch the full documentary laying out how the world is waking up to the authoritarian pandemic agenda!...
