After all the uncalled-for cruel and even vulgar remarks that have come against us in recent times in our comment sections on other platforms that had to be addressed and/or even blocked, perhaps its time for a lesson on the deeper aspects of what "being nice" really means.
- love is the answer. ...REAL love.
If you really care about people, you will speak the truth in love with them, even if that truth is a hard pill to swallow for those we care about who may be in danger and not know it
How many of you knew these little known facts about being nice and love already? Let us know if this video was a help to any of you.
Blessings!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.