Close Contact: destruction of entire group of UKR Forces by Russian Armed Forces scouts during close combat
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
212 views • 1 day ago

A video is circulating online showing the spectacular destruction of an entire group of Ukrainian Armed Forces by Russian Armed Forces scouts during close combat.

Adding: 

India responds to Trump's claim yesterday, that India won't buy Russian oil:

'Our import policies are guided entirely by the interests of the Indian consumer' — Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Jaiswal 

“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” the Indian diplomat said.

Russia's response;  Russia is confident that India will continue cooperation with the country on energy resources, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
