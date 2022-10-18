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JD Farag
October 16, 2022
Bible Prophecy is Revving Up
Pastor JD talks specifically about how Bible prophecy is revving up, so-much-so that it’s the likes of which we’ve never before seen, nor will ever again see.
Transcript, links, and deceptions chart available at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy