10 Reasons Israel Is Now DEFENCELESS Against Iran

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Israel's military, economy, and society are fracturing — and the US has quietly abandoned it. In this episode, CJ Werleman breaks down ten devastating reasons why Israel is rapidly becoming defenceless in the face of a rising Iran, a retreating Washington, and a world that has finally stopped looking away.
🔴 IN THIS EPISODE:
-Why the IDF is on the brink of collapse — manpower shortages, internal dissent, and a military stretched beyond breaking point.
-How Iran's attrition strategy is draining Israel's Iron Dome of interceptors — with no end in sight.
-China's direct role in fuelling Iran's ballistic missile program — enabling attacks that could sustain for 12–24 months.
-The US-Iran ceasefire deal that left Israel out in the cold — and why Washington is now scapegoating Tel Aviv.
-Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz — how it became the region's most powerful "tollbooth"
The "Samson Option" — and why China has warned it would mean Israel's total demise.
-A record exodus of Israelis fleeing the country — and the anti-war protests being violently suppressed.
-Why European powers are normalising ties with Tehran — bypassing Washington entirely
Professor Robert Pape on Iran becoming a "global centre of power" that will dwarf Israel militarily and economically.
-Why Israel's self-imposed binary choice of permanent expansion through violence has made its collapse inevitable
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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show
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