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10 Reasons Israel Is Now DEFENCELESS Against Iran
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Israel's military, economy, and society are fracturing — and the US has quietly abandoned it. In this episode, CJ Werleman breaks down ten devastating reasons why Israel is rapidly becoming defenceless in the face of a rising Iran, a retreating Washington, and a world that has finally stopped looking away.

🔴 IN THIS EPISODE:

-Why the IDF is on the brink of collapse — manpower shortages, internal dissent, and a military stretched beyond breaking point.

-How Iran's attrition strategy is draining Israel's Iron Dome of interceptors — with no end in sight.

-China's direct role in fuelling Iran's ballistic missile program — enabling attacks that could sustain for 12–24 months.

-The US-Iran ceasefire deal that left Israel out in the cold — and why Washington is now scapegoating Tel Aviv.

-Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz — how it became the region's most powerful "tollbooth"

The "Samson Option" — and why China has warned it would mean Israel's total demise.

-A record exodus of Israelis fleeing the country — and the anti-war protests being violently suppressed.

-Why European powers are normalising ties with Tehran — bypassing Washington entirely

Professor Robert Pape on Iran becoming a "global centre of power" that will dwarf Israel militarily and economically.

-Why Israel's self-imposed binary choice of permanent expansion through violence has made its collapse inevitable

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❌ YouTube Demonetized Our Channel Because We Expose Israel ❌

💪 Please HELP me expose the Israel Lobby and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE:

https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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