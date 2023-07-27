WILD AND SHOCKING EVENTS | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: www.thepropheticreport.com
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com
Amanda Grace An Eclipse is Coming July 19, 2023
24:55-28:25
30:24-36:29
52:24-55:45
1:01:04-1:03:49
1:17:13-1:21:36
https://www.youtube.com/live/3leiSoF-bAU?feature=share
Julie Green Breaking the Chains Off of Your Life
July 24, 2023 from July 10, 2023
4:15-10:25
https://rumble.com/v32006y-live-with-julie-breaking-the-chains-off-of-your-life.html
Robin D. Bullock Church International July 23, 2023
2:56-3:38
1:35:55-1:37:53
https://www.youtube.com/live/aU7uC41RQxM?feature=share
Gina Gholston Oasis Church July 23, 2023
13:29-21:28 Ready, Set, Go
42:16-43:50 declaration
43:50-47:24-prayer
https://youtu.be/_Tow9F8bnXI
Pastor Brenda Kunneman Lord Of Hosts Church July 23, 2023
Prayer of Acceleration
4:55-6:31
7:36-11:38
https://youtu.be/fcJRPtknhQk
Robin D. Bullock Baptized in the Holy Ghost July 25, 2023
1:45:31-1:46:58
https://www.youtube.com/live/l7UEc5s2U3Q?feature=share
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
www.thepropheticreport.com
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: ac61db28f135042e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.