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WILD AND SHOCKING EVENTS | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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1229 views • July 27, 2023

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: www.thepropheticreport.com



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com



Amanda Grace An Eclipse is Coming July 19, 2023

24:55-28:25

30:24-36:29

52:24-55:45

1:01:04-1:03:49

1:17:13-1:21:36

https://www.youtube.com/live/3leiSoF-bAU?feature=share



Julie Green Breaking the Chains Off of Your Life

July 24, 2023 from July 10, 2023

4:15-10:25

https://rumble.com/v32006y-live-with-julie-breaking-the-chains-off-of-your-life.html



Robin D. Bullock Church International July 23, 2023

2:56-3:38

1:35:55-1:37:53

https://www.youtube.com/live/aU7uC41RQxM?feature=share



Gina Gholston Oasis Church July 23, 2023

13:29-21:28 Ready, Set, Go

42:16-43:50 declaration

43:50-47:24-prayer

https://youtu.be/_Tow9F8bnXI



Pastor Brenda Kunneman Lord Of Hosts Church July 23, 2023

Prayer of Acceleration

4:55-6:31

7:36-11:38

https://youtu.be/fcJRPtknhQk



Robin D. Bullock Baptized in the Holy Ghost July 25, 2023

1:45:31-1:46:58

https://www.youtube.com/live/l7UEc5s2U3Q?feature=share





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

www.thepropheticreport.com



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team



Business or Media, please contact us at:

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