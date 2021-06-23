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GENOCIDE - YOU ARE THE HUMAN EXPERIMENT - NUREMBERG TRIALS! CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!
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241 views • June 23, 2021
This is planned genocide with experimental vaccines that have not been fully tested, rolled out in less than 9 months, whereas testing should be 5 years or more! YOU ARE THE EXPERIMENT NOW! The guinea pigs can have their vax after they have finished with you! This is an incontrovertible crime against humanity and THE NUREMBERG TRIALS need to begin. DO NOT CONSENT!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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