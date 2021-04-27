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BOOK WRITTEN IN 1994: "4 BILLION USELESS EATERS SHALL BE ELIMINATED BY THE YEAR 2050"
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107 views • April 27, 2021
Focus of Demons: Real Gremlins in the Works
Written by Gyeorgos Ceres Hatonn
Chapter 7, page 107: "At least 4 billion "useless eaters" shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation. Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races. The population of of Canada, western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continenets, until the world's population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question."
https://books.google.be/books?id=IAJFdnQyXjUC&;printsec=frontcover&hl=it&source=gbs_ge_summary_r#v=onepage&q&f=false
Download this book (PDF):
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NDdlM2VhZTQt
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NGYxNmUwMzAt
From the Australian Government's website (Notice the word "Poison"):
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorization – Authorization to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defense Force] (No.2) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
Source: TruthVideos1984 via JIM CRENSHAW
Written by Gyeorgos Ceres Hatonn
Chapter 7, page 107: "At least 4 billion "useless eaters" shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation. Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races. The population of of Canada, western Europe and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continenets, until the world's population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question."
https://books.google.be/books?id=IAJFdnQyXjUC&;printsec=frontcover&hl=it&source=gbs_ge_summary_r#v=onepage&q&f=false
Download this book (PDF):
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NDdlM2VhZTQt
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NGYxNmUwMzAt
From the Australian Government's website (Notice the word "Poison"):
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorization – Authorization to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defense Force] (No.2) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
Source: TruthVideos1984 via JIM CRENSHAW
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