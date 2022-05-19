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The Biggest Symptom | Making Sense of the Madness
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3 views • May 19, 2022
This is making more people sick than anything else! We need to stop fearing the pandemic!
Dr. Stella Immanuel joins host Sean Morgan and explains the spiritual battle vs. those who would wish to alter our divinely designed DNA. This pandemic is still causing people to fear so much that it is making people sick! Sometimes we just need to take a step back and realize what is actually happening.
Be prepared for what’s coming, see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness at: americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-500/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Dr. Stella Immanuel joins host Sean Morgan and explains the spiritual battle vs. those who would wish to alter our divinely designed DNA. This pandemic is still causing people to fear so much that it is making people sick! Sometimes we just need to take a step back and realize what is actually happening.
Be prepared for what’s coming, see this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness at: americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-500/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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