Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on May 24.





▪️In the Black Sea neutral waters, the Russian Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship was attacked by three marine drones.





All the ships involved in the attack were destroyed by the ship's artillery fire.





▪️ Ukrainian drones carried out another raid on Belgorod region territory.





In the regional capital UAV hit a passing car, and in Borisovka administrative buildings were damaged.





▪️ Artillery shelling of the Shebekinsky district border territories continues.





As a result of the attack on Terezovka a man was injured by shrapnel and was hospitalized.





▪️ In the Lysychansk sector, the front line remains stable, with positional fighting continuing near Bilohorivka and Spirne.





Russian troops do not launch active offensives, hitting AFU positions with cannon and rocket artillery.





▪️ Near Bakhmut, Russian troops have taken up a stable defense on the flanks, preventing the AFU from advancing.





Nevertheless, the high AFU troops concentration indicates that the enemy does not intend to freeze the front in this area.





▪️ In the Donetsk direction the position fighting continues to the west of Novobakhmutivka.





The AFU command intends to hold the line between Novokalynove and Keramik and is transferring additional reserves to the area.





▪️ AFU continue to launch artillery strikes on Donetsk and nearby towns.





A school and a cultural center were damaged in the Kyivsky district of DPR's capital. Five people were wounded.