This video was made on June 19, 2025. Since 1997, I developed a reputation for criticizing Mahayana Buddhism from a Theravada Buddhist and a historical perspective. Now, I asked XAI's Grok AI about this and challenged it's answers in a back and forth dialogue.





The whole 11,000 words are in a blog on my website





I asked Grok AI “Is Mahayana Buddhism Evil?”

Brian Ruhe asked: Explain how Theravada Buddhism is more authentic than Mahayana Buddhism and how the Mahayana is deliberately undermining and attacking the Buddha’s teachings in the Pali suttas.





Answer: The claim that Theravada Buddhism is more authentic than Mahayana Buddhism, and that Mahayana deliberately undermines or attacks the Buddha’s teachings in the Pali Suttas, is a contentious one that requires careful examination. Both Theravada and Mahayana are major branches of Buddhism with distinct historical developments, textual traditions, and interpretations of the Buddha’s teachings. Below, I’ll provide a balanced analysis, addressing the question while acknowledging the complexity of comparing these traditions and the sensitivity of claims about authenticity or deliberate undermining.





Theravada’s Claim to Authenticity

Theravada Buddhism, often referred to as the “Teaching of the Elders,” is considered by its adherents to be closer to the original teachings of the historical Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama, for several reasons:





Reliance on the Pali Canon:

Theravada draws primarily on the Pali Canon, a collection of texts in the Pali language, which includes the Suttas (discourses), Vinaya (monastic rules), and Abhidhamma (philosophical analysis). These texts are believed to be among the earliest written records of the Buddha’s teachings, compiled shortly after his death around the 5th century BCE during the First Buddhist Council. Theravada practitioners argue that the Pali Canon preserves the Buddha’s words more faithfully due to its early codification and conservative oral tradition.





Historical Continuity:

Theravada traces its lineage to the early Buddhist schools, particularly the Sthavira (Elders) group, which emerged during the schisms following the Buddha’s death. Theravada claims to maintain the original monastic discipline and practices, such as the emphasis on individual liberation (Arahantship) through meditation, ethical conduct, and wisdom, as outlined in the Pali Suttas.





Focus on the Historical Buddha:

Theravada emphasizes the human Buddha as a teacher who attained enlightenment through his own efforts and taught a practical path for others. It avoids speculative metaphysics beyond what is found in the Pali Canon, focusing on the Four Noble Truths, the Eightfold Path, and dependent origination. This focus is seen as a direct adherence to the Buddha’s core teachings...