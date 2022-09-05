Biden prepares to invite more than a dozen Pacific island nations to US for summit

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hjt7ef4
09/03/2022 Sky News reports: Pacific Island leaders will meet US President Biden in Washington later this month to address the growing concerns over China’s growing influence in the region