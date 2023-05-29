https://gettr.com/post/p2i7e7j2d9c

5/27/2023 【Miles Insight】Everything that happened since Mr. Miles Guo’s wrongful detainment on March 15 has proved that the information he exposed in the past is true, and he is capable of taking down the CCP. Mr. Miles Guo is being detained simply because he is the CCP’s enemy number one !

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/27/2023 【Nicole看七哥】315过后所有发生的一切都证实郭先生过去的爆料是真实的，郭先生有能力灭共，郭先生之所以被羁押就是因为他是中共的头号敌人！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





