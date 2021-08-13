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The Sophianic Myth
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56 views • August 13, 2021
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The most beautiful story on earth is the story about the earth, the sentient and intelligent mother planet.
The central figure of the Mystery Schools was the Wisdom Goddess, Sophia, known by names differing by people and region.
Her name in Greek means “wisdom.” Philo-sophia was originally “love of wisdom,” and by extension, love of the goddess herself. The Home Story differs from all other “creation myths” in the way it addresses the totality of the human situation, planet-wide, even though it arises from a specific geographic and racial origin.
The most beautiful story on earth is the story about the earth, the sentient and intelligent mother planet.
The central figure of the Mystery Schools was the Wisdom Goddess, Sophia, known by names differing by people and region.
Her name in Greek means “wisdom.” Philo-sophia was originally “love of wisdom,” and by extension, love of the goddess herself. The Home Story differs from all other “creation myths” in the way it addresses the totality of the human situation, planet-wide, even though it arises from a specific geographic and racial origin.
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