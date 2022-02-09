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Update on Ottawa Freedom Convoy 2022 from Vincent Gircys, Former OPP officer
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140 views • February 09, 2022
Feb 3/22 former OPP officer, Vincent Gircys, who has been in the Command Post in Ottawa to support the Freedom Convoy 2022, provides an update on this
historic event.
Police for Freedom: https://policeforfreedom.org/
TikTok clip: https://twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1489334216672305152
https://www.tiktok.com/@quebec_rise_up/video/7060545595965984005?is_from_webapp=1&;sender_device=pc&web_id7039439492541548037
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historic event.
Police for Freedom: https://policeforfreedom.org/
TikTok clip: https://twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1489334216672305152
https://www.tiktok.com/@quebec_rise_up/video/7060545595965984005?is_from_webapp=1&;sender_device=pc&web_id7039439492541548037
**********************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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