Dr. Thomas Binder Interview How Psychology Was Weaponized To Suppress Truth In The Age Of COVID

Published September 11, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1jowcx-dr.-thomas-binder-interview-how-psychology-was-weaponized-to-suppress-truth.html
In this interview, I speak with Swiss Cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Binder, MD. Dr. Binder studied medicine at the University of Zurich, and he received his doctorate in immunology and virology with a specialization in internal medicine and cardiology. He has 34 years of experience in diagnostics and therapy of respiratory infections in hospitals and in intensive care units. Dr. Binder has held a private practice in Switzerland for 24 years.
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-thomas-binder-interview-how-psychology-weaponized-suppress-truth-age-covid
