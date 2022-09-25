Create New Account
Dr. Thomas Binder Interview How Psychology Was Weaponized To Suppress Truth In The Age Of COVID
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from TheLastAmericanVagabond

Published September 11, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1jowcx-dr.-thomas-binder-interview-how-psychology-was-weaponized-to-suppress-truth.html 


In this interview, I speak with Swiss Cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Binder, MD. Dr. Binder studied medicine at the University of Zurich, and he received his doctorate in immunology and virology with a specialization in internal medicine and cardiology. He has 34 years of experience in diagnostics and therapy of respiratory infections in hospitals and in intensive care units. Dr. Binder has held a private practice in Switzerland for 24 years. 

Source Links Can Be Found Here:

 https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-thomas-binder-interview-how-psychology-weaponized-suppress-truth-age-covid

Keywords
interviewtruthswitzerlandcovid 19speaking outdr thomas binder

