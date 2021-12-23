© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
12/18/2021 Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States, says: The position that we have sustained to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for decades is rooted in the One China policy, the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Communiques. The Taiwan Relations Act does talk about American commitments to support Taiwan in various ways.