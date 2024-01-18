EUROPE PUTS YOKE - OF KIEV'S WAR AROUND ITS NECK

The United States has transferred the yoke of support for Ukraine to Europe. While Washington is dealing with its internal uncertainty, European countries are announcing new initiatives. They are accompanied by a large media campaign aimed to spread threats that Russia is allegedly going to attack NATO countries. Which has nothing to do with reality.













Paris says that arms supplies to Kiev cannot be stopped, despite the ongoing defeats of the Ukrainian army, since Moscow, Teheran and Pyongyang are closely watching the European unity and readiness to support Ukraine.













In 2024, Ukraine will receive another batch of 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery units from Paris. Ukraine has signed a contract with the manufacturer Nexter. However, only six of them have reportedly been ordered in September 2023. The company has its own funds for the production of installations, however, opportunities for “collective financing” are being sought for the supply of dozens of artillery systems.













In addition, Paris promised to deliver 40 guided aircraft missiles to Ukraine in the first half of the year, and also announced a threefold increase in the production of 155 mm projectiles.













However, the French military-industrial complex will have to work hard. A French senator complained that Paris produces in a year as many such shells as the Ukrainian army spends in a few days. According to him, France produces only 20,000 rounds of ammunition per year, while Ukraine spends up to 8 thousand daily. According to him, Russia makes twice as many shots. National and European production is “extremely low” and the economy is “not meeting expectations,” he concluded.













France helps Kiev not only with weapons, but also sends mercenaries with military experience to the Ukrainian frontlines. However, the Russian military is successfully coping with this threat. As a result of the recent strike in the city of Kharkiv, about 80 foreign mercenaries were killed and wounded, most of whom were French citizens.













Meanwhile, Germany is also facing difficulties in finding new sources for Ukraine. The German parliament rejected the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, which Kiev has been asking for so hard and for a long time.













European countries continue to allocate money for the Ukrainian army, while there are no “fixed prices” for weapons. The most in-demand 155-mm projectile continues to rise in price and may soon become five times more expensive than in 2022.













There is no country willing to share something for free.













The ongoing Western supplies are not aimed to bring Kiev an advantage on the frontlines, but they only prolong the conflict. Europe is forced to keep Kiev afloat, at least until the main beneficiary, the United States, has determined with its strategic priorities.













https://southfront.press/europe-puts-yoke-of-kiev-war-around-its-neck/



