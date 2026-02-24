Bright Videos News, Feb 24, 2026 - Glyphosate Bans, U.S. Aircrap Carrier, AI Job Sector Wipeouts and More

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Glyphosate Ban and Agricultural Practices (0:00)
- Situation in Mexico and Donut Lab Battery Update (3:13)
- Donut Lab Battery Test Results and Potential Impact (6:37)
- Epstein Files and AI Tools for Research (15:09)
- Special Report on Glyphosate and Food Production (18:38)
- Impact of Glyphosate on Human Health and Agriculture (29:54)
- Challenges and Solutions in US Agriculture (43:29)
- AI and Market Valuation Wipeouts (45:14)
- US Military Readiness and the USS Gerald R. Ford (1:02:01)
- Cultural Despair and Political Betrayal (1:22:21)
- Economic and Political Uncertainties (1:25:02)
- Self-Sufficiency and Political Disillusionment (1:26:50)
- AI and Digital Control (1:29:12)
- Centralized Control vs. Decentralization (1:35:51)
- Global Political Tensions and AI Intelligence (1:39:07)
- Potential for World War III (1:42:17)
- Preparation and Resilience (1:48:47)
