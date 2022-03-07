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March 7, 2022 WW III Prophecies – Inflation, Grain Shortages & Famine
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171 views • March 08, 2022
Simon Roche updates us, and we will meet again this Wednesday. Simon describes how the Ukraine has just shelled their own people and positions to blame it on the Russians. The prophecies if Nicolass van Rensburg describe a land question/ dispute in eastern Europe/ Germany is led by traitors who will lose the support of police and the army and Germany rediscovers itself.
Oil, gold, silver, fertilizer and grain are going way up in price. Simon is clear that be believes that Russian President Putin is a willing participant of globalist forces above him who want war and likely a war that will escalate into World War III. He feels that all the "leaders" are actors all working for the same side, for the purpose of destruction. I don't know but I believe that this could well be true.
This could be it. World War III. Since 2016 I have made about 20 videos with the spokesman for the Suitlanders, Simon Roche. What grabbed my attention and still does is the prophecies about WW III by Nicolass van Rensburg who lived from 1864 - 1926. He was correct on about 430 of 740 predictions and I think he's the greatest prophet of all time. He is hardly known outside of his native South Africa so I feel a responsibility to give this actionable intelligence to everyone. He predicated that Turkey would antagonize Russia and Russia would roll through Turkey in one day. Then, on Feb. 27, 2022 Turkey announced they might block Russia from the Black Sea. The "Siener" recommended moving to South Africa or Namibia, next to it, once WW III starts.
The World War III / South Africa playlist of videos is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
Nicolaas van Rensburg's prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
The Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. Please donate to the Suidlanders.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share. Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
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Oil, gold, silver, fertilizer and grain are going way up in price. Simon is clear that be believes that Russian President Putin is a willing participant of globalist forces above him who want war and likely a war that will escalate into World War III. He feels that all the "leaders" are actors all working for the same side, for the purpose of destruction. I don't know but I believe that this could well be true.
This could be it. World War III. Since 2016 I have made about 20 videos with the spokesman for the Suitlanders, Simon Roche. What grabbed my attention and still does is the prophecies about WW III by Nicolass van Rensburg who lived from 1864 - 1926. He was correct on about 430 of 740 predictions and I think he's the greatest prophet of all time. He is hardly known outside of his native South Africa so I feel a responsibility to give this actionable intelligence to everyone. He predicated that Turkey would antagonize Russia and Russia would roll through Turkey in one day. Then, on Feb. 27, 2022 Turkey announced they might block Russia from the Black Sea. The "Siener" recommended moving to South Africa or Namibia, next to it, once WW III starts.
The World War III / South Africa playlist of videos is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
Nicolaas van Rensburg's prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
The Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. Please donate to the Suidlanders.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share. Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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