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HOW WE TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK The secret the RINO's DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
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110 views • February 13, 2021
HOW WE TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK Precinct Committeeman Tutorial Major Patriot
Banned by YouTube
This is the secret that the RINO's DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW. The REAL POWER in the party is at your local Precinct Committee. There are 400,000 slots in the GOP Committee Chairman organization and only HALF ARE FULL. That means 200,000 positions of REAL POLTICAL POWER -- choosing who gets to run for political office in the party -- are there for the taking. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS VOLUNTEER.
If you like my videos and would like to help me build my own website so I can bring you more information and videos please donate through PayPal "Send money to friends & family" option to: [email protected]
ALL donations will go directly to building, maintaining & improving the website.
Banned by YouTube
This is the secret that the RINO's DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW. The REAL POWER in the party is at your local Precinct Committee. There are 400,000 slots in the GOP Committee Chairman organization and only HALF ARE FULL. That means 200,000 positions of REAL POLTICAL POWER -- choosing who gets to run for political office in the party -- are there for the taking. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS VOLUNTEER.
If you like my videos and would like to help me build my own website so I can bring you more information and videos please donate through PayPal "Send money to friends & family" option to: [email protected]
ALL donations will go directly to building, maintaining & improving the website.
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