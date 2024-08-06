The Final Hour Music Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Holy Spirit gave me the chorus for this song on
July 16, 2024, and the rest came to me on
August 4, 2024.
I used the AI website udio.com to put my lyrics to music.
Download as a video with lyrics or mp3 here:
https://www.udio.com/songs/54PyQuCquzgLzo2bf8V2Z3
This picture of a thunderstorm in Austin, Texas on
May 8, 2008 adequately portrays this verse:
Let all the inhabitants of the land tremble; For the
day of YEHOVAH is coming, For it is at hand:
A day of darkness and gloominess, A day of clouds
and thick darkness
- Joel 2:1-2
I have my videos in five different places (below)
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
website: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/