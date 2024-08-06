The Final Hour Music Video

The Holy Spirit gave me the chorus for this song on

July 16, 2024, and the rest came to me on

August 4, 2024.





I used the AI website udio.com to put my lyrics to music.





Download as a video with lyrics or mp3 here:

https://www.udio.com/songs/54PyQuCquzgLzo2bf8V2Z3





This picture of a thunderstorm in Austin, Texas on

May 8, 2008 adequately portrays this verse:





Let all the inhabitants of the land tremble; For the

day of YEHOVAH is coming, For it is at hand:

A day of darkness and gloominess, A day of clouds

and thick darkness





- Joel 2:1-2





I have my videos in five different places (below)





YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation

Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven





website: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/







