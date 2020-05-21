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World Famous Economist: Universal Basic Income is saving the US Economy!!
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41 views • May 21, 2020
From Rich Dad Poor Dad.World famous economist: USA's Universal Basic Income (UBI) in April and May is the only thing saving the world economies. Not even the PPP for small businesses, but cash directly to people to pay their rent and mortgages.
Top 1% ends up paying. #Collapse2020 #GreatReset
Top 1% ends up paying. #Collapse2020 #GreatReset
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