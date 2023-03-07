And We Know 3.6.2023 As REAL as it GETS, NO ESCAPE, DOE will go away, EVIL has NO PLACE HERE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
March 6, 2023
Why are Western pharmaceutical companies based in Ukraine? 😐https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4477
Professor Jeffrey Sachs addresses the UN Security Council and calls for an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline destruction: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6634
WATCH — One week after his leaked text message, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock spreads fear on national television as he "deploys the new variant" and "frightens the pants out of everyone." https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6639
Millions of people in China are banned from travelling by plane or train because their social credit rating is too low. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4200
The testes of a 28 year old man who died 140 days after injection. Had healthy son b4 injection.
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60326
Check your Bibles. Caught leaving versus out of certain Bibles 👀 😡 https://t.me/teamanons/27974
We're not that far off from being thrown in prison for daring to ask what groomers do in school with our children. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163804
Russel Brand calls out MSNBC’s Hypocrisy on COVID https://t.me/c/1716023008/163760
Mother fights for son’s cancer https://t.me/agentsoftruth/21603
The satanic "college professors" are getting paid to destroy your children. https://t.me/agentsoftruth/21592
