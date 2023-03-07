And We Know 3.6.2023 As REAL as it GETS, NO ESCAPE, DOE will go away, EVIL has NO PLACE HERE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 6, 2023





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Why are Western pharmaceutical companies based in Ukraine? 😐https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4477





Professor Jeffrey Sachs addresses the UN Security Council and calls for an investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline destruction: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6634





WATCH — One week after his leaked text message, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock spreads fear on national television as he "deploys the new variant" and "frightens the pants out of everyone." https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6639





Millions of people in China are banned from travelling by plane or train because their social credit rating is too low. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4200





The testes of a 28 year old man who died 140 days after injection. Had healthy son b4 injection.

https://t.me/RatchetTruth/60326





Check your Bibles. Caught leaving versus out of certain Bibles 👀 😡 https://t.me/teamanons/27974





We're not that far off from being thrown in prison for daring to ask what groomers do in school with our children. https://t.me/c/1716023008/163804





Russel Brand calls out MSNBC’s Hypocrisy on COVID https://t.me/c/1716023008/163760





Mother fights for son’s cancer https://t.me/agentsoftruth/21603





The satanic "college professors" are getting paid to destroy your children. https://t.me/agentsoftruth/21592





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bysl8-3.7.23-as-real-as-it-gets-no-escape-doe-will-go-away-evil-has-no-place-here.html