Canning 102

This video goes further into canning. I shop up some $1(.25)Tree items, before further price increases on the dilapidated dollar. I attempt to give an idea of what one can purchase as well as ingredients (pre-canned) I used to make a stew (think I called it Steve's Super S*it Slop Soup or 5S for short).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.