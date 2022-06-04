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ANOTHER BELIEVER IN THE POISON NEEDLE CULT [VERY SAD...] CAT PARKER SHARES HER STORY
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514 views • June 04, 2022
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(world orders review)
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Another BELIEVER in the POISON NEEDLE Cult [very sad...]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lCt2pcGMm06O/ [SHARE]
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
(sourced) from https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanthier001/
================
Carbon Nanotech & Thulium in Moderna / Pfizer Covid Injections ( shows no' elements of life' )
'Nothing Biological' (Dr. Daniel Nagase) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XPkbgdRKbVD/
EVIDENCE of NON-BIOLOGIC BATCHES (So, How Bad is My Batch?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/
TETRAVAC de Sanofi Pasteur (FRANCE) [May 2022]
MICROSCOPE = GRAPHENE & NANO-TECH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Olqj4MEXc6c/
#CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, INJECT
(SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECT / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [COMPILATION]
(LIFE of the BLOOD) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) (Prof. Luis Marcelo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECT, NANO Nets; EMF / 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
(In That Moment) #SELF-ASSEMBLY
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE In DENTISTRY ANESTHETIC (Argentina)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VACCINE' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
ARGENTINA COVID 'Vaccine' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
Carlos Insaurralde (Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES
'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...' (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
================
GRAPHENE https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:
MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VAX
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
==============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
Another BELIEVER in the POISON NEEDLE Cult [very sad...]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lCt2pcGMm06O/ [SHARE]
================
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
(sourced) from https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanthier001/
================
Carbon Nanotech & Thulium in Moderna / Pfizer Covid Injections ( shows no' elements of life' )
'Nothing Biological' (Dr. Daniel Nagase) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XPkbgdRKbVD/
EVIDENCE of NON-BIOLOGIC BATCHES (So, How Bad is My Batch?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cF5B7bJ4qpFn/
TETRAVAC de Sanofi Pasteur (FRANCE) [May 2022]
MICROSCOPE = GRAPHENE & NANO-TECH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Olqj4MEXc6c/
#CO-VAXXX TIDAL-WAVE #WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE #GRAPHENE CONSPIRACY
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/G4FzDUsvYyAk/
GRAPHENE & WEIRD STRUCTURES In Multiple COV-ID + Calendar 'Vaccines'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GjDzambWLnj/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, INJECT
(SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COV-ID INJECT / GRAPHENE / SELF-ASSEMBLY [COMPILATION]
(LIFE of the BLOOD) https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKObmupsbdj/
GRAPHENE In COV-ID INJECTS (+) (Prof. Luis Marcelo)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ab9MhsuvOcA9/
Covid19 - Corona SCRIPT - NWO AGENDA - Great RE:SET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4NGx2K2U9bDZ/
(Dr. Pablo Campra) COV19 INJECT, NANO Nets; EMF / 5G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/
WHY is GRAPHENE in VAXXINES?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dAy8bHzxm3sb/
(In That Moment) #SELF-ASSEMBLY
[PT. 01] https://www.bitchute.com/video/cKApWz5ZxEjd/
[PT. 02] https://www.bitchute.com/video/9HCZYe7wowO0/
SEVERANCE PACKAGE #That Will Be Your GR6AT R6S6T
(tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/48ZDqyQycB6Y/
GRAPHENE In DENTISTRY ANESTHETIC (Argentina)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9aUDYp6Bw7iv/
ARGENTINA, GRAPHENE and the COV-ID 'VIRUS' / 'VACCINE' DECEPTION
(Dr. Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kt93nZANbbGE/
ID of MICROTECH in COV-ID VACCINE VIALS
Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
ARGENTINA COVID 'Vaccine' Research [ANALYSIS & REPORT]
(La QuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/FfSJFxaDHgiA/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECH 'Confirmed' [ARGENTINA]
Cansino, Pfizer, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca; Sputnik VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
ARGENTINE GOV Agency ADMITS 'COVID INJECTS CONTAIN GRAPHENE Oxide'
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GLw5c1Q97Di/
Carlos Insaurralde (Argentine Prosecutor) GRAPHENE VACCINES
'They're Killing Us' (It's Official !) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Szjfwn1EWCsO/
SARS-CoV-2 [fake], PCR [fraud], rGO VAXXINES [platform] (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXfRW0JOS0Vx/
Medical Schools... 'will have to 'rethink everything' from now on...' (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fEgSwqg8ylIB/
================
GRAPHENE https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:
MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GO in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VAX
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
==============
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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