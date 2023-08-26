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Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for August 25, 2023
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31 views • August 26, 2023

Quo Vadis


Aug 25, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for August 25, 2023.


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Here is Our Lady's Message for August 25, 2023:


"Dear Children! In this time of grace, I invite you to pray with your heart.


Let your hearts, little children, be lifted up in prayer towards heaven, so that your heart my feel the God of love who heals you and loves you with immeasurable love.


That is why I am with you to guide you on the path of conversion of heart.


Thank you for answering my call!"


Visionary Marija is the third oldest of the Medjugorje visionaries.


She was born on April 1, 1965, in the village of Bijakovici.


When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.


Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.


She has three brothers and two sisters.


Her parents, Filippo and Iva, are farmers.


Our Lady entrusted her with the task of praying for the souls in Purgatory .


She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.


Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.


Marija is presently living in Monza, Italy, is married, and has four children.


She visits Mejuhgoria a number of times each year.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUSlRFy44RQ

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christianprayercatholicvirgin marylove of godvisionaryour ladymedjugorjemarijaquo vadisconversion of heart
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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