BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3159a - Trump: “We’re Probably Heading Into A Great Depression” We Will Fix This Problem
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
417 views • September 11, 2023

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3159a - Sept 10, 2023

Trump: “We’re Probably Heading Into A Great Depression” We Will Fix This Problem

The [WEF] is pushing their agenda and the more they push the worse its going to get for them. In Texas they have declared and emergency because the wind and solar power is not working and they decided they can use other methods of creating electric. Trump says there is a great depression coming but we will be able to fix it


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

Keywords
federal reservedigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbank bail out
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding &#8230; And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding … And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

Mike Adams
Trump&#8217;s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Trump’s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Mike Adams
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
America won&#8217;t outcompete other nations with AI if the culture isn&#8217;t willing to accept energy-consuming infrastructure, job displacement, surveillance

America won’t outcompete other nations with AI if the culture isn’t willing to accept energy-consuming infrastructure, job displacement, surveillance

Lance D Johnson
European Union stumbles deeper into financial quicksand as Belgium blocks latest push to seize Russian assets

European Union stumbles deeper into financial quicksand as Belgium blocks latest push to seize Russian assets

Lance D Johnson
Leaked analysis: Miliband&#8217;s clean energy plan to cost UK taxpayers £320 billion by 2050

Leaked analysis: Miliband’s clean energy plan to cost UK taxpayers £320 billion by 2050

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy