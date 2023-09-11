X22 REPORT Ep. 3159a - Trump: “We’re Probably Heading Into A Great Depression” We Will Fix This Problem

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3159a - Sept 10, 2023

Trump: “We’re Probably Heading Into A Great Depression” We Will Fix This Problem

The [WEF] is pushing their agenda and the more they push the worse its going to get for them. In Texas they have declared and emergency because the wind and solar power is not working and they decided they can use other methods of creating electric. Trump says there is a great depression coming but we will be able to fix it





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)