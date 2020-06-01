URGENT...Within The NEXT Few Weeks ~ Dr Rashid A. Buttar.

We live in a free country…at least that’s what we’re fighting for. If you can’t see that fundamental component and you think you are being protected by social distancing and wearing a face mask, then continue doing that and get out of the way to let the rest of the awakened carry your burden. You would not have the luxury of being able to “contemplate” were it not for the effort and sacrifice of those who are actually doing something about this tyranny.Go to this link below and sign the petition on Censorship. And if you want to get involved in making the CHANGE the WORLD is waiting for, you’ll have the option to do so when you access this link: