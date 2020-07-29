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Digital Sovereignty Vs Natural Sovereignty Food for Thought
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33 views • July 29, 2020
Article - bringing all together here - https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
What Will Be Required For You To Move in Society 2021 Forward (1013)
45,484 views•Jul 17, 2020
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Adapt 2030
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To move through society beginning 2021 you will be required to have a "Self Sovereign Identity" issued by a corporation in the Covid Credentials Initiative (CCI) where you will be tagged in the Trust Over IP Foundation's "person under guardianship" through the Identity for All Council (I4A), just to have a job or enter a supermarket. The best part is that you will need to pay monthly to keep your credentials active. Central Bank Digital Currency will be deposited into your cloud based digital wallet.
*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
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*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
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#immunitypassport #digitalidentity #collagen #blockchain #cryptocurrency #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________
*** Today's Story Links ***
Michigan Passes Controversial Bill To Microchip Humans Voluntarily "To Protect Their Privacy" https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/...
Blockchain and Digital Identity https://blockgeeks.com/guides/blockch...
Credit Card Giant Visa Hints at Digital Asset Service Plans https://www.coindesk.com/credit-card-...
What Is Yield Farming? The Rocket Fuel of DeFi https://www.coindesk.com/defi-yield-f...
Mastercard joins blockchain digital identity alliance ID2020 https://www.ledgerinsights.com/master...
ID 2020 Members https://id2020.org/alliance and https://id2020.org/
IBM, R3, Mastercard join open source digital identity consortium https://www.ledgerinsights.com/trust-...
Trust Over IP https://trustoverip.org/wp-content/up...
Trust Over IP Members https://trustoverip.org/members/
GitHube Trust Over IP https://github.com/hyperledger/aries-...
Digital identity foundation https://identity.foundation/
Self-Sovereign Identity https://sovrin.org/guardianship/
https://sovrin.org/library/sovrin-gov...
Distributed ledger identification systems in the humanitarian sector https://sovrin.org/wp-content/uploads...
Universal Registrar https://github.com/decentralized-iden...
Singapore Blockchain Landscape 2020 https://opennodes.com/EcosystemMap202...
60 strong Self Sovereign Identity group targets COVID-19 immunity passports, credentials https://www.ledgerinsights.com/sovere...
COVID Credentials Initiative https://www.covidcreds.com/
"Immunity passports" in the context of COVID-19 https://www.who.int/news-room/comment...
ImmuniPass https://immunipass.com/catalog/immuni...
ImmuniPass Color Codes https://immunipass.com/catalog/immuni...
Immunity passports Nature Magazine https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
Your “Immunity Passport” Future Begins To Materialize As Airlines Call For Digital ID Tracking Systems https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...
Biosecurity for Air Transport A Roadmap for Restarting Aviation https://www.iata.org/contentassets/4c...
Clear Health Pass https://www.clearme.com/healthpass
COCI-Pass https://www.covipass.com/#AboutCoviPass
Immunity Passports https://www.technologyreview.com/2020...
Mastercard Joins the ID2020 Alliance https://mobileidworld.com/mastercard-...
Australian politician says no access to restaurants, businesses or childcare if you refuse coronavirus vaccine https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-0...
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed https://amp.theage.com.au/national/vi...
*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
What Will Be Required For You To Move in Society 2021 Forward (1013)
45,484 views•Jul 17, 2020
2.1K
57
SHARE
SAVE
Adapt 2030
114K subscribers
Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here!
http://healthwithadapt2030.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
To move through society beginning 2021 you will be required to have a "Self Sovereign Identity" issued by a corporation in the Covid Credentials Initiative (CCI) where you will be tagged in the Trust Over IP Foundation's "person under guardianship" through the Identity for All Council (I4A), just to have a job or enter a supermarket. The best part is that you will need to pay monthly to keep your credentials active. Central Bank Digital Currency will be deposited into your cloud based digital wallet.
*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
#immunitypassport #digitalidentity #collagen #blockchain #cryptocurrency #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________
*** Today's Story Links ***
Michigan Passes Controversial Bill To Microchip Humans Voluntarily "To Protect Their Privacy" https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/...
Blockchain and Digital Identity https://blockgeeks.com/guides/blockch...
Credit Card Giant Visa Hints at Digital Asset Service Plans https://www.coindesk.com/credit-card-...
What Is Yield Farming? The Rocket Fuel of DeFi https://www.coindesk.com/defi-yield-f...
Mastercard joins blockchain digital identity alliance ID2020 https://www.ledgerinsights.com/master...
ID 2020 Members https://id2020.org/alliance and https://id2020.org/
IBM, R3, Mastercard join open source digital identity consortium https://www.ledgerinsights.com/trust-...
Trust Over IP https://trustoverip.org/wp-content/up...
Trust Over IP Members https://trustoverip.org/members/
GitHube Trust Over IP https://github.com/hyperledger/aries-...
Digital identity foundation https://identity.foundation/
Self-Sovereign Identity https://sovrin.org/guardianship/
https://sovrin.org/library/sovrin-gov...
Distributed ledger identification systems in the humanitarian sector https://sovrin.org/wp-content/uploads...
Universal Registrar https://github.com/decentralized-iden...
Singapore Blockchain Landscape 2020 https://opennodes.com/EcosystemMap202...
60 strong Self Sovereign Identity group targets COVID-19 immunity passports, credentials https://www.ledgerinsights.com/sovere...
COVID Credentials Initiative https://www.covidcreds.com/
"Immunity passports" in the context of COVID-19 https://www.who.int/news-room/comment...
ImmuniPass https://immunipass.com/catalog/immuni...
ImmuniPass Color Codes https://immunipass.com/catalog/immuni...
Immunity passports Nature Magazine https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158...
Your “Immunity Passport” Future Begins To Materialize As Airlines Call For Digital ID Tracking Systems https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/...
Biosecurity for Air Transport A Roadmap for Restarting Aviation https://www.iata.org/contentassets/4c...
Clear Health Pass https://www.clearme.com/healthpass
COCI-Pass https://www.covipass.com/#AboutCoviPass
Immunity Passports https://www.technologyreview.com/2020...
Mastercard Joins the ID2020 Alliance https://mobileidworld.com/mastercard-...
Australian politician says no access to restaurants, businesses or childcare if you refuse coronavirus vaccine https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-07-0...
New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed https://amp.theage.com.au/national/vi...
*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030
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