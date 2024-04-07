Create New Account
JESUS IS RISEN REJOICE IN THE LORD !
JESUS IS RISEN REJOICE IN THE LORD !


Jesus is risen Give thanks to the Lord

Jesus is risen On resurrection morn

Jesus is risen For this He was born

Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord


Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

Give thanks to the Lord

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

For resurrection morn

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

For this He was born

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

Rejoice in the Lord 

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

Give thanks to the Lord

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

For resurrection morn

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

For this He was born

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

Rejoice in the Lord 


Early in the morning Magdalene went to the tomb

The stone was rolled away the grave empty in the gloom

The disciples found the burial cloths lying where He lay

They ran to tell the others frightened and amazed

The angel told Mary Jesus has been raised

Jesus said I am going to the Father Be not afraid


Jesus is risen Give thanks to the Lord

Jesus is risen On resurrection morn

Jesus is risen For this He was born

Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord


Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

Give thanks to the Lord

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

For resurrection morn

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

For this He was born

Rejoice rejoice Rejoice rejoice

Rejoice in the Lord 


Throw off your shackles Throw off your chains

Be a prisoner no more And to sin a slave

Lift up your voices Sing songs of praise

Give thanks to the Lord Bless His holy name

For He has put an end to Satan's evil reign

Jesus is risen and conquered the grave 


Jesus is risen Give thanks to the Lord

Jesus is risen On resurrection morn

Jesus is risen For this He was born

Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord

Jesus is risen Rejoice in the Lord


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

