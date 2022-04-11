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Which Colony Gave America the Most Liberty and Why?
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41 views • April 11, 2022
"Here is the first practical assertion of the right of the people not only to choose but to limit the powers of their rulers, an assertion which lies at the foundation of the American system. There is no reference to 'dread sovereign,' no reservation of deference to any class... Each individual was to exercise his rights 'according to the blessed will and law of God,' but he was to be responsible to God alone for his fulfillment of the obligation." ~ Excerpt from "Thomas Hooker: Preacher, Founder, Democrat" by George Leon Walker.
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